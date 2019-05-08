Forecast: Sunshine To Stick Around Thursday Before Rain Returns

Today’s sunshine should stick around for much of Thursday, before a weather front moves in with some rain for New Hampshire Thursday night and into Friday.

The National Weather Service shows rain likely Friday night. Saturday will be mostly sunny.

And there’s a chance of showers Sunday in central New Hampshire on Mother’s Day.

Temperatures nudged into the 60s in Concord about mid-day Wednesday. Berlin is expected to see a high of 51 degrees.

At 1 p.m., it was 22 degrees Fahrenheit atop Mount Washington on a clear day, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.