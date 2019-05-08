Forecast: Sunshine To Stick Around Thursday Before Rain Returns

North Beach in Hampton, N.H., on May 8, 2019.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Today’s sunshine should stick around for much of Thursday, before a weather front moves in with some rain for New Hampshire Thursday night and into Friday.

The National Weather Service shows rain likely Friday night. Saturday will be mostly sunny.

And there’s a chance of showers Sunday in central New Hampshire on Mother’s Day.

Temperatures nudged into the 60s in Concord about mid-day Wednesday. Berlin is expected to see a high of 51 degrees.

At 1 p.m., it was 22 degrees Fahrenheit atop Mount Washington on a clear day, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

The Snow Rangers of Mount Washington

By Feb 13, 2019
Sean Hurley

With 9 inches of new snow and strong winds expected throughout the day, the Snow Rangers at the Mount Washington Avalanche Center have raised the avalanche threat level to "Considerable" across the Presidential Range and "High" in places like Tuckerman Ravine. "Human-triggered avalanches are likely,” the forecast reads, “and will be large enough to bury and kill a person on open slopes and gullies." As NHPR’s Sean Hurley discovered during a recent visit to Mount Washington, the Snow Rangers don’t mess around - and they don't want you to either.

 

Wind, Footsteps, White Snow: Spending The Night At Mount Washington's Harvard Cabin

By Mar 22, 2019
Sean Hurley

If you’re looking to sleep overnight on Mount Washington in the winter you have two choices.  You can stay at the Hermit Lake Shelters near Tuckerman Ravine - or you can stay at the go-to-spot for winter climbers - Harvard Cabin near the base of Huntington Ravine. But, as NHPR's Sean Hurley learned when he recently spent a night at Harvard Cabin, the pleasures of those winter days are matched by their dangers - and the responsibilities of the two mountain caretakers go beyond simply keeping track of guests.

