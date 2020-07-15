 George Floyd's Family Files Civil Lawsuit Against Minneapolis And Police, Lawyers Say | New Hampshire Public Radio

George Floyd's Family Files Civil Lawsuit Against Minneapolis And Police, Lawyers Say

  • Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, shown testifying at a June 10 House Judiciary Committee hearing prompted by the death of George Floyd, announced he has filed a civil lawsuit against "the City of Minneapolis and police officers" on behalf of Floyd's family.
    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on July 15, 2020 1:20 pm

Attorneys representing the family of George Floyd have filed a civil lawsuit against "the City of Minneapolis and police officers."

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, along with co-counsel Antonio Romanucci, announced the lawsuit at a Wednesday morning press conference in Minneapolis.

The move comes less than two months after Floyd died in police custody on May 25, sparking nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

All four officers accused in his death have since been fired and are facing criminal charges.

Derek Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three former officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — did not intervene during the incident, and they face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

The former officers have a tentative trial date of March 8.

Crump said at a June 5 memorial that justice for Floyd involves more than just the prosecution of the officers involved.

"We seek a broader, more transformative justice," he said. "A more just treatment of people of color. A more just criminal justice system. Make the Constitution real for all Americans."

The Star Tribune reported that Crump has won more than 200 police brutality suits, including on the behalf of the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.

In addition to Floyd, Crump is currently also representing the families of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

George Floyd

