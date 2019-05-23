DHHS: N.H. Child Didn't Have Measles, Just Vaccine Reaction

New Hampshire public health officials say additional testing suggests a child initially diagnosed with measles actually had a rare reaction to a vaccine that resembled a real measles virus infection.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release the child was diagnosed with measles and may have exposed others to infection at three locations in Keene.

But on Thursday, the department said the public is not currently at risk for measles from the child. It said there is no contagious measles known to be circulating in the community.

Additional lab work indicated the child's symptoms were likely due to a vaccine reaction from the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine — also known as MMR. The child had been vaccinated several days before starting to show symptoms.

 

