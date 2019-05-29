Dartmouth Student Group Wants Transcripts to Note Sexual Violence Investigations

A student group at Dartmouth College focused on preventing sexual violence is arguing Dartmouth makes it too easy for students who’ve committed misconduct to transfer to other schools.

At issue is whether and how Dartmouth should disclose sexual harassment and assault investigations on student transcripts.

The student group, the Student and Presidential Committee on Sexual Assault, is seeking notation on transcripts indicating if there's an investigation in progress, or a finding of responsibility, in cases that would rise to the level of suspension or expulsion.

That would make it clear to other schools when students have a record of bad behavior, the group argues.

The issue will fall to Dartmouth faculty to decide, according to college spokesperson Diana Lawrence.