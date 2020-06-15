Dartmouth College Will Replace Weather Vane Depicting Native American Smoking Pipe

Dartmouth College will replace the weather vane that sits at the top of its main library. Students and alumni petitioned Dartmouth to take down the weather vane, which they said depicted racist stereotypes of Native Americans.

The weather vane depicts college founder Elezar Wheelock sitting before a Native American who is smoking a long pipe. Behind Wheelock is a pine tree and a barrel that some believe represents a keg of rum.

The college says a new working group will present recommendations for a replacement as it considers iconography across campus.