Civil Rights Charge Brought Against Man Who Allegedly Threatened Black Family

The Civil Rights Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Justice is bringing a complaint against John Doran, 61, who is alleged to have shouted racial slurs at a Black family while they pumped gas in Seabrook.

The incident took place July 29, 2020, according to a press release.

“When the victim addressed Doran, Doran again shouted racial slurs while brandishing one of the gas hoses at the victim, threating to douse him with gasoline and to burn him. The civil complaint alleges that these threats and acts were motivated by animus toward the victim’s race,” the complaint reads.

No other information about the incident was released. Doran is facing fines of up to $5,000.

The Civil Rights Unit was created in 2017 to strengthen the state’s enforcement of anti-discrimination laws.

In recent years, it has pursed cases against a man who threatened a transgender woman inside of a Planet Fitness, and a motel employee in Jackson who had an alteraction with a Muslim family.

(This post will be updated if more information becomes available.)