 Civil Rights Charge Brought Against Man Who Allegedly Threatened Black Family | New Hampshire Public Radio

Civil Rights Charge Brought Against Man Who Allegedly Threatened Black Family

By 57 seconds ago

The Civil Rights Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Justice is bringing a complaint against John Doran, 61, who is alleged to have shouted racial slurs at a Black family while they pumped gas in Seabrook.

The incident took place July 29, 2020, according to a press release. 

“When the victim addressed Doran, Doran again shouted racial slurs while brandishing one of the gas hoses at the victim, threating to douse him with gasoline and to burn him. The civil complaint alleges that these threats and acts were motivated by animus toward the victim’s race,”  the complaint reads.

No other information about the incident was released. Doran is facing fines of up to $5,000. 

The Civil Rights Unit was created in 2017 to strengthen the state’s enforcement of anti-discrimination laws.  

In recent years, it has pursed cases against a man who threatened a transgender woman inside of a Planet Fitness, and a motel employee in Jackson who had an alteraction with a Muslim family. 

(This post will be updated if more information becomes available.)

Tags: 
Civil Rights Unit

Related Content

AG Wins Verdict Against Man Who Threatened Transgender Woman at Planet Fitness

By Nov 4, 2019
Ali Oshinskie for NHPR

A judge says a man who threatened to kill a transgender woman at a Planet Fitness in Nashua last March violated New Hampshire's Civil Rights Act. The verdict is one of the first for the state's new Civil Rights Unit.

On Friday, Marc Bernier was ordered by a judge to pay a fine of $500, to not enter the Planet Fitness in Nashua, to not come within 250 feet of the victim, and to not violate the Civil Rights Act again. If Bernier violates the terms of the injunction, the fine will increase to $3,000 and he could face criminal charges.

N.H.'s Civil Rights Unit Says Case Record Doesn't Tell Whole Story

By Damien Fisher Jul 9, 2020
Ali Oshinskie for NHPR

As New Hampshire leaders train their focus on social justice amid statewide protests calling for reform, the state’s Civil Rights Unit in the Department of Justice continues to bring few civil rights cases to court.