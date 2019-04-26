Cheshire Medical Center Evacuated Patients Due to Boiler Malfunction

There's was no hot water or heat at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene Thursday afternoon due to a problem with one of the hospital's boilers.

Cheshire Miedical Center says no one has been injured, but that all new patients are being diverted. Current inpatients Thursday were being evacuated and relocated to the nearest appropriate facility.

Officials with the state of New Hampshire dispatched a portable boiler so that operations can continue as soon as possible.

A malfunction in one of three boilers caused damage to vents and the chimney at the hospital. Hospital staff are investigating the cause.

All procedures scheduled at Cheshire Medical Center for Friday are suspended and will be rescheduled. The hospital has a toll-free number for patients to call with questions: (800) 649-0891