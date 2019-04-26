CDC Director On Measles Outbreak: 'We Think This Is A Very Serious Situation'

  • A student enters Franz Hall at University of California, Los Angeles, on April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hundreds of students and staff at two Los Angeles universities, including UCLA, have been placed under quarantine because they may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or cannot verify that they are immune. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Hundreds of people are under quarantine Friday on the Los Angeles campuses of California State University and the University of California after people infected with measles came in contact with hundreds of students and staff.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Robert Redfield (@CDCDirector), director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

