 Ask Civics: Has The U.S. Capitol Ever Seen Violence Before? | New Hampshire Public Radio

Ask Civics: Has The U.S. Capitol Ever Seen Violence Before?

By 1 hour ago

Credit Sara Plourde/NHPR

Today we're answering a question about violence in the U.S. Capitol building: Has the U.S. Capitol been ambushed before?

Listen to this short episode, or read on for the answer.

Do you have a question for the Civics 101 team? Submit it here.

The U.S. has a long history of politically motivated violence. And the U.S. Capitol building - as a symbol of the nation, a very public building, and a working office for thousands of people - can also be a target, as we saw in the unprecedented insurrection on January 6th. 

It has been said that government was invented to prevent violence. But governments can also perpetrate violence-...and become the target of violence. The United States Capitol Building - the very symbol of Western democracy - has the scars to prove it.

The first breach of the Capitol occurred during the War of 1812, a war between the Americans and the British over territory and trade. The British invaded Washington, D.C. in 1814 and set fire to the Capitol. The interior of the building was destroyed. 

One of the most notable incidents of violence occurred in 1856, the savage beating of Senator Charles Sumner for his abolitionist views by a fellow senator. Sumner barely survived his injuries. His blood stained the Senate floor.

President Andrew Jackson narrowly avoided an assasination attempt while attending a funeral at the Capitol in 1835.

The building has been bombed three separate times: first in 1915, when a Harvard Professor planted dynamite to protest U.S wartime aid to Britain. In 1971, an extremist group, The Weather Underground, a group that used violence to force political and social change, set off a bomb in a men’s room, in protest of the Vietnam War.

In 1983, a group protesting U.S. military involvement in Lebanon and Grenada detonated a bomb in the north wing of the building. Fortunately, only property - and not people - was injured in any of the bombings.

Support our continued episodes with a donation today. Any amount helps!

Tags: 
Ask Civics 101

Related Content

Ask Civics 101: Why is the Peaceful Transition of Power Important?

By Jan 11, 2021
Sara Plourde/NHPR

The peaceful transition of power is a central tenet of American democracy. It has long been a point of pride for this nation that even in times of deep political strife the sitting president accepts the election of a new leader, and, if abashedly, steps down without protest.

Ask Civics 101: What is the 25th Amendment?

By Jan 7, 2021
Ask Civics 101 graphic
Sara Plourde | NHPR

Today we're answering a question about one way a President can be legally removed from office. There's impeachment... and then there's the 25th amendment. What is the 25th amendment? And how does it work?

Do you have a question for the Civics 101 team? Submit it here

Ask Civics 101: Why Does It Take So Long To Certify the Vote?

By Jan 6, 2021
Sara Plourde/NHPR

Today we're answering a listener question about certifying the Electoral College vote. Namely: what is with all of the downtime between the date when the electors meet to vote and the day those votes get counted in Congress? Is it a holdover from the days of slow travel and horse drawn carriage? Is it about our molasses bureaucracy? 

Read on or listen to this short episode for the answer.