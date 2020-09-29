Analysis of the First 2020 Presidential Debate

We discuss the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden of the 2020 general election. Among the topics on the agenda, as chosen by moderator and anchor of "Fox News Sunday" Chris Wallace: the candidates' records, the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court, race and violence in cities, and the integrity of the election.

Air date: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

GUESTS:

Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson - 2020 Campaign Reporter for ABC News/Washington Bureau. For some of her coverage, visit here.

Dean Spiliotes - Civic Scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at Southern New Hampshire University.

ALSO JOINING US:

Ross Berry - Treasurer of the NH Young Republicans.

Ashley Marcoux - President of the NH Young Democrats.