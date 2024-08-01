© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Marketing firm fined $40,000 for 2022 GOP mailers in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, NH. Ali Oshinskie photo.
A political marketing company has agreed to pay a $40,000 fine to settle allegations that flyers it designed during the 2022 New Hampshire state primary violated the law.

The 189,000 mailers designed by Deliver Strategies were labeled "Robert Burns for Congress," but Burns had nothing to do with them, and they lacked the required "paid for" language, the attorney general's office said Thursday.

Burns won the GOP primary in the 2nd Congressional District but lost to incumbent Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster in the general election.

The attorney general's office investigated the matter but decided not to bring criminal charges in part due to questions about whether federal law would have preempted the state law at issue.

In agreeing to the settlement, Deliver Strategies did not admit to criminal liability.

In addition to the fine, it agreed to train employees about compliance with relevant laws.

