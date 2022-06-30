© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in to the Supreme Court

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 30, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Senate video capture
/
Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in June 30, 2022 as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the 104th Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Moments after Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires on Thursday, Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as the next justice. Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's high court.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon. Watch it via this NPR video stream:

From the Supreme Court: Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., will administer the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer will administer the Judicial Oath in a ceremony in the West Conference Room before a small gathering of Judge Jackson's family.

