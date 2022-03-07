Hassan introduces bill to add school mental health workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — States would get federal grants to hire and retain mental health providers in schools under legislation co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Hassan, a Democrat, said the legislation would create a new grant program at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal government would cover 90% of the cost of providing mental health services to children enrolled in Medicaid.

She says she was inspired by young people in New Hampshire who have bravely spoken out about their struggles, and that the grants would make mental health professionals more accessible to students before they're in crisis.

