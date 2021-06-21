Zach Nugent

Zach graduated from the University of Maine, Orono, with a B.A. in New Media/Communications. Since graduation, he has kept very busy with a number of different work experiences, mostly working in the outdoors in conservation projects. Included in his experience are crew member and leader with the California Conservation Corps and the Northwest Youth Corps, respectively, and Assistant Hut Master with Maine Huts and Trails. He also spent several months in France with Wwoof, World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms. Zach lives in Concord, New Hampshire.