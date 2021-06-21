Zach Nugent

Zach NugentProducer, Arts & Culture
Zach graduated from the University of Maine, Orono, with a B.A. in New Media/Communications. Since graduation, he has kept very busy with a number of different work experiences, mostly working in the outdoors in conservation projects. Included in his experience are crew member and leader with the California Conservation Corps and the Northwest Youth Corps, respectively, and Assistant Hut Master with Maine Huts and Trails. He also spent several months in France with Wwoof, World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms. Zach lives in Concord, New Hampshire.
-
Hey, L.L. Bean, Can I Return This?I decided to officially test the limits of a no-questions-asked return policy and recreated a few 'real-life' return scenarios to one of L.L. Bean's PR…
-
Volunteering: Animal SheltersThis week we’re shining a spotlight on some of New Hampshire’s most kind-hearted souls – volunteers who freely give their time and talents to the…
-
NASA's Simulates Asteroid Impacts Using A Really Big GunThere are some ways NASA can learn about deep space without sending anyone – or anything – into orbit. For example, scientists are studying meteorite…