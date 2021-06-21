© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Zach Nugent

Producer, Arts & Culture

Zach graduated from the University of Maine, Orono, with a B.A. in New Media/Communications.  Since graduation, he has kept very busy with a number of different work experiences, mostly working in the outdoors in conservation projects.  Included in his experience are crew member and leader with the California Conservation Corps and the Northwest Youth Corps, respectively, and Assistant Hut Master with Maine Huts and Trails.  He also spent several months in France with Wwoof, World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms.   Zach lives in Concord, New Hampshire.

  • 3239872013_6324548bf2_b.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Hey, L.L. Bean, Can I Return This?
    Zach Nugent
    ,
    I decided to officially test the limits of a no-questions-asked return policy and recreated a few 'real-life' return scenarios to one of L.L. Bean's PR…
  • kitties_and_a_volunteer.JPG
    Word of Mouth
    Volunteering: Animal Shelters
    Zach Nugent
    ,
    This week we’re shining a spotlight on some of New Hampshire’s most kind-hearted souls – volunteers who freely give their time and talents to the…
  • nasa.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    NASA's Simulates Asteroid Impacts Using A Really Big Gun
    Zach Nugent
    ,
    There are some ways NASA can learn about deep space without sending anyone – or anything – into orbit. For example, scientists are studying meteorite…