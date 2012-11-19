Keith Shields

Born and raised in the Newark, NJ area, Keith entered the world of radio through the commercial side working overnights at the now defunct jazz station WCDJ in Boston, followed by producing news and talk programs at the AM radio powerhouse WBZ. In 1993 he migrated into public radio and spent 10 years at WBUR working as an engineer, director and producer for shows like The Connection with Christopher Lydon, One Union Station from WRNI in Rhode Island and On Point with Tom Ashbrook. He came to NHPR in 2003. In addition to his work on The Exchange, Keith also oversees major programming projects like election night coverage and debates. He also teaches several courses in journalism and radio production at the University of New Hampshire in Manchester.