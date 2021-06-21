Brian Wallstin

Brian has more than 20 years of experience in journalism. He has done in-depth investigative reporting for a variety of publications, including The Houston Press where he was a staff writer for more than eight years. As Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri, he taught and mentored undergraduate and graduate students in the School of Journalism. He has held several editorial positions, including four and a half years as City Editor for the Columbia Missourian, and has been a contributor to NHPR.org, notably during the 2012 elections. Brian has a B.J. from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.