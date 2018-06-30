NHPR's Campaign for Innovation: 2015-2018
Campaign goal: $5 Million - $5.14 MILLION RAISED!
Launched in 2015, the Innovation Campaign allowed for accelerated investment in NHPR-produced news, information, arts and culture, and environment reporting and programming over a five-year period.
Donors generously invested more than $5.14 million in these initiatives, making possible immediate expanded coverage of issues important to New Hampshire as well as creation of innovative content such as podcasts and digital resources.
The campaign wrapped up on June 30th, 2018.
Investment Details
NH Commons
Expanded regional & arts reporting
$1,390,183
State of Democracy
Political & elections reporting
$1,726,599
Outside/In
Environmental podcast
$886,025
Studio & Newsroom Expansion
$457,000
Operational Investments
$277,953
Fundraising Expenses
$262,240