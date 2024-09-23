This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

As the leaves change and the air cools, it’s time to brush up on hunting season safety. Autumn hunting kicked off in New Hampshire this month with black bear season starting Sept. 1 and waterfowl seasons beginning throughout the month. With hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts sharing the woods, abiding by safety recommendations can help keep everyone safe.

About 78,000 people hunt in the Granite State annually, according to N.H. Fish and Game. Turkey and deer archery seasons started Sept. 15, followed by pheasant season Oct. 1, turkey shotgun season Oct. 14, moose season Oct. 19 (by permit only), deer muzzleloader season Nov. 2 and deer regular firearm season on Nov. 13. Youth Deer-Hunting Weekend is Oct. 26-27 this year.

According to data from the International Hunter Education Association, there have been 64 hunting accidents in New Hampshire since 2001, five of them fatal. Two of those fatal accidents occurred in Cheshire County — a 2001 incident in Winchester in which a hunter failed to properly identify their target and a 2009 incident in which a hunter’s own muzzleloader fired while he was climbing into a tree stand with the primer still on, according to the association’s database. The majority of the incidents the organization tracks in New Hampshire are attributed to poor judgment by the hunter or careless handling of a firearm.

To legally hunt in New Hampshire, hunters must complete a hunter education course, earn a hunting education certificate and purchase a hunting license, which is good for one year. The state offers traditional in-person hunting courses as well as online courses, which are paired with an in-person training “field day.”

Once someone has a hunting education certificate, they can renew their license annually without retaking the course. For those who haven’t taken the course in a while, N.H. Fish and Game educator Eric Geib has some brush-up tips.

“The big thing we always preach is to control the muzzle. Always point the firearm in a safe direction. Always treat the firearm like it’s loaded,” Geib said. “And certainly, before you take the shot, be 100 percent sure of the target and what’s beyond it.”

For Granite Staters who want to hike, walk dogs or otherwise recreate in the woods this fall, Geib says hunting season shouldn’t have to mean pausing any of those activities. However, he does recommend suiting up in “hunter orange” to stand out easily in the woods. “We always encourage people to continue their outdoor pursuits,” Geib said. “Folks shouldn’t feel like just because it’s hunting season they can’t go out and enjoy the outdoors.”

Geib recommends donning orange hats, vests, and gear for pets. He said it’s also a good idea for people to keep up a conversation while walking in the woods to help make hunters aware of their presence.