© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

NH State House Crossover 2025

NH State House Crossover 2025

If you haven’t been paying much attention to the New Hampshire State House lately, it’s not too late to get started.

It's crossover season at the New Hampshire State House, the period for deciding which new policies still have a chance of becoming law, and which could be shelved for the year. Think of it like the midpoint of the legislative term: It’s the final chance for the House of Representatives to act on bills that its members filed at the start of the session, deciding whether to send them onto the Senate; the Senate does the same with its bills, deciding which move forward to the House. (For a deeper dive on Crossover Day, you can listen to this explainer produced by our friends at Civics 101, or read the transcript of that episode here.)

Here are some resources to help you learn about how the legislative process works and how to make your voice heard, courtesy of Citizens Count.

And for a deeper dive on how lawmakers are dealing with a few key policy areas this year, check out the explainers from our newsroom below.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.