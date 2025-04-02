NH State House Crossover 2025

It's crossover season at the New Hampshire State House, the period for deciding which new policies still have a chance of becoming law, and which could be shelved for the year. Think of it like the midpoint of the legislative term: It’s the final chance for the House of Representatives to act on bills that its members filed at the start of the session, deciding whether to send them onto the Senate; the Senate does the same with its bills, deciding which move forward to the House. (For a deeper dive on Crossover Day, you can listen to this explainer produced by our friends at Civics 101, or read the transcript of that episode here.)

Here are some resources to help you learn about how the legislative process works and how to make your voice heard, courtesy of Citizens Count.

And for a deeper dive on how lawmakers are dealing with a few key policy areas this year, check out the explainers from our newsroom below.

