Wolfeboro Democrat Boudman wins upset in special election, captures GOP House seat

In an upset, Democrat Bobbi Boudman defeated Republican Dale Fincher to win a seat in the New Hampshire House on Tuesday.

Boudman won by 165 votes, or close to 4% of all ballots cast.

The special election for a seat representing Ossipee, Tuftonboro, and Wofleboro offers an early electoral result ahead of this year’s midterm elections, with Democrats hoping to make gains in the Legislature and governor’s office, and Republicans looking to maintain their State House majorities.

Tuesday’s result was notable in part given the district’s traditional Republican tilt. In 2024, Boudman lost the same race by nearly 14%.

Boudman owes her winning margin this time to her hometown of Wolfeboro , where she bested Fincher 1,303 to 1,024.

Fincher edged her out in Ossipee – 487 to 425 – and in Tuftonboro – 531 to 479.

The vacancy in this Carroll County District 7 seat was declared late last year with the resignation of Rep. Glenn Cordelli, a Republican from Tuftonboro, who served over 12 years.

Boudman is a familiar Democratic challenger in this district.

She ran in 2024, but lost the general election to Cordelli, 5,095 to 3,871. In 2022, Cordelli also defeated Boudman 4,119 to 3,203.

Tuesday’s race was one that both parties were desperate to win.

Republicans raised more than $60,000 to boost Fincher, who has a background in finance and Christian non-profit work. Boudman, who has worked in music publishing, raised more than $12,000.

In a statement late Tuesday, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley congratulated Boudman on her victory.

“The contrast couldn’t be any clearer: while New Hampshire Republicans try to cover up their disastrous agenda that has raised costs across the board for working families, Democrats are winning elections,” Buckley said. “New Hampshire Democrats remain all hands on deck as we build for victories up and down the ballot in 2026 and beyond."

Not including the results of this special election, the House of Representatives makeup is currently 214 Republicans, 177 Democrats, and one independent.

Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers contributed to this report.