Winter storm to deliver NH’s first widespread snowfall Tuesday

December is roaring in with New Hampshire’s first statewide snowfall.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday, starting at 8 a.m. The forecast shows widespread snowfall throughout the day and into the evening.

The latest projections show snowfall ranging from 5 to 10 inches of snow for much of southern and central New Hampshire, depending how the storm tracks and its duration.

National Weather Service The National Weather Service's projected snowfall totals for Dec. 2, 2025.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to arrive during Tuesday evening’s commute. An inch of snow per hour is possible during that time.

Northern New Hampshire will see less snowfall – in the range of 3 to 6 inches. The Mount Washington Observatory’s forecast shows a chance of a wintry mix and some rain along the seacast.

The extended forecast shows a cold front arriving Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.