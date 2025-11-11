A series of tragedies exposes patterns of abuse and neglect in NH’s disability system

A video recorded at a Dunbarton care home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in February 2019 captured caretakers pinning Lucas Houle to the ground and slapping him repeatedly. Amid his pain and fear, Houle made a tearful plea: “I want to go home.”

Four months later, Christine Marie Bill was found dead after several hours in a hot, sealed car in Andover, according to the lawsuit filed in the wake of her death and a State Police incident report. Bill, due to her cognitive disabilities, had a history of leaving the house, and it was her caretaker’s job to check on her every 15 to 30 minutes.

In March 2023, a woman named Laurie Raymond, who has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal, was living at a residential facility in Lyme when she suffered second-degree burns to her abdomen, legs, and genital area. A registered nurse caring for Raymond placed her under scalding water and then scrubbed the burns, resulting in a $45,000 medical bill, according to a malpractice lawsuit filed by the family.

While every story of abuse and neglect within New Hampshire’s intellectual and developmental disability care network is unique in the harm caused, collectively they point to the state’s systemic failures in oversight and accountability. Over the past several months, the Bulletin has learned about people like Houle, Bill, Raymond, and others through court filings, law enforcement documents, state records, and conversations with lawyers, advocates, and family members. Their stories are being reported for the first time here. Each individual tragedy is illustrative of the consequences of repeated breakdowns in care — care that is paid for and overseen by the state.

According to state records obtained by the Bulletin, New Hampshire investigated 1,405 complaints of abuse, neglect, and exploitation committed against people with intellectual and developmental disabilities receiving state services from January 2023 through the first six months of 2025. Of those, 467 were deemed credible after a state investigation, according to the records. Some of those complaints include physical and sexual abuse. Eighteen of the complaints were withdrawn before the investigations were complete, and 28 complaints were ongoing investigations when the records were produced.

Additionally, state records show 119 people died in New Hampshire’s intellectual and developmental disability system from January 2023 through the first six months of 2025. Of those deaths, 79 were deemed “anticipated” by the state — state officials wouldn’t answer the Bulletin’s questions about how they defined anticipated — and at least 22 were categorized under “unknown” cause of death.

Holly Haines, a Manchester attorney who represented the Bill family, said that case taught her a lot about New Hampshire’s disability care system.

“The state is hiring vendor private agencies,” she said. “The private agencies are hiring private people, and not training them or educating them adequately, and it’s ultimately the disabled individuals who are harmed.”

There is more “fingerpointing,” she said, than taking responsibility.

“I don’t think the state knows what’s actually going on in the households,” Haines said. “I’m not sure the vendor agencies even are aware.”

In a written statement issued in response to the Bulletin’s requests for an interview with Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver, among other state officials, for this investigation, DHHS spokesman Jake Leon said that the department can’t comment on individual cases but “has a process in place to review and investigate complaints made against providers and vendors licensed or certified through the Department.”

The office of Gov. Kelly Ayotte shared a similar statement: “DHHS has a process in place to review and investigate complaints, and the Governor will be monitoring this issue closely.”

Daily beatings

When Lucas Houle, who has intellectual and developmental disabilities, was pinned to the ground and slapped by his caretakers, he screamed, “Please stop, please stop, don’t beat me up.”

The incident was captured in a video taken surreptitiously in February 2019 by an employee of Houle’s care agency and described in detail in a Dunbarton Police Department report obtained by the Bulletin. The video, according to the report, shows an obscured view of Houle’s live-in caretakers, Bikash Shrestha and Dilux Timsina, pinning Houle to the floor of their Dunbarton home while he cries. As the caretakers straddled Houle and repeatedly slapped him across the face, they advised each other on where and how to strike him in a way that wouldn’t leave bruising.

The video, as described in the police report by an officer, shows a caretaker bending Houle’s finger backward as punishment for brandishing his middle finger, ostensibly what sparked the incident. Houle cries out, “Please don’t break my finger” in response.

Houle can be heard crying and screaming: “I won’t do it again, I won’t do it again”; “I’ll be good! I’ll be good! I promise!”; and “No, no, no, please stop.”

At the end of the video, Shrestha tells Houle he isn’t allowed to use a toilet and that he must urinate in the living room. Timsina tells Houle he must remain on the ground. Pitambar Thapa, who recorded the video, told police the two made Houle lie in his own urine for half an hour after the video ends.

Pitambar Thapa told police the physical, verbal, and psychological abuse continued on a daily basis for at least 10 months. He told police he was initially afraid to report the abuse and provide the video to authorities out of fear of retribution.

Houle, in his 40s when the abuse happened, has the mental capacity of a child. He’s been diagnosed with intellectual disability, ADHD, mood disorder, schizophrenia, intermittent explosive disorder, and other disabilities. He has behavioral issues as a result.

He was living in and receiving care at a home operated by the care agency Summit New Hampshire at the time of the abuse. In New Hampshire, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are entitled to receive services through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Developmental Services, which has contracts with 10 private area agencies, each responsible for a region of the state, to coordinate care. Those area agencies sometimes subcontract with other vendor agencies to provide that care. In Houle’s case, the area agency Community Bridges hired Summit to provide care and a Vermont-based organization called Aspire Living and Learning to provide behavioral support. The care is paid for through Medicaid and other state and federal dollars.

Pitambar Thapa told police Houle’s two caretakers — along with a third named Uttam Thapa — would regularly hit Houle with an open hand, step on his calves, and strike him in the arch of his foot. He said the three would lie about their whereabouts, pretending to be in the community when they weren’t, police records indicate.

Houle’s family sued Summit, Community Bridges, Aspire, and several officials at those organizations. The parties settled the case in July. In separate criminal cases, Shrestha and Timsina pleaded guilty to simple assault in 2020 and Uttam Thapa entered a special plea in which he accepted conviction for simple assault but didn’t admit guilt. Shrestha and Timsina were sentenced to nine months in jail while Uttam Thapa was fined $500, according to court records. Pitambar Thapa was not charged.

Houle is now living with his mother.

Kristin Ross, an attorney representing (along with her law partner Cristina Rousseau) Houle’s family and speaking on their behalf, told the Bulletin when she first heard what happened to Houle, “I was physically sick to my stomach.”

“It was incredibly difficult to listen to the video and audio and hear Lucas begging for them to stop,” she said.

There were plenty of red flags regarding Houle’s care that the state missed.

Community Bridges’ relationship with Summit was new when it hired the agency to care for Houle in 2018. Internal documents from Community Bridges made public during litigation show the formal vetting process for Summit wasn’t completed until May 2019, months after Houle was placed in its care.

Also, the caretakers were required by state regulations and the service agreement to submit reports each month detailing their activities with Houle, what progress was being made on his behavioral and developmental goals, and any incidents that occurred. Many of those reports, which were also made public as part of the litigation, are verbatim, or near verbatim, copies of one another. The language appears to be copy and pasted (with the same typos) and small, very specific details repeated. The caretakers’ supervisors and Houle’s behavioral team were required to review those reports, but no one appears to have questioned why they never changed.

Additionally, Matthew Green, an Aspire employee, was assigned to be Houle’s behavior analyst and was responsible for his care plan. Green told police he saw the video of Houle being abused, according to the police report. While he reported it to the Bureau of Adult and Aging Services, Green and his colleagues didn’t remove Houle from his abusers until almost a month after he was made aware of the footage. Green, who was a defendant in the lawsuit but never criminally charged, didn’t respond to the Bulletin’s requests for an interview or comment, though the July settlement barred him from speaking about the case.

Under the terms of the care plan, Green was required to spend an average of six hours each month observing Houle’s care team. But billing records revealed during litigation show he spent just 2.5 hours with Houle and his team in total over the roughly eight months between the day of the video and Houle’s removal from the home. The defendants argued during litigation more time spent with Houle wouldn’t necessarily have increased the likelihood that someone would’ve discovered he was being abused and that Aspire may have failed to log all of Green’s time spent observing. They also noted he could spend less time one month and more another if it all averaged out to six hours, but no evidence brought in court shows Green provided enough hours the other months to bring the average up.

When the parties in the lawsuit settled under undisclosed terms, they were barred from speaking about the case. The Bulletin reached out before and after the settlement, but Community Bridges and Aspire didn’t respond to requests for comment, while Summit declined to comment. The Houle family’s lawyers, Ross and Rousseau, spoke to the Bulletin before the settlement, but stopped commenting on the case afterward.

Overheating in a hot car

It was a July evening when Christine Marie Bill, 46, was found unresponsive in a hot car, the doors and windows closed, in the driveway of the Andover home where she lived, according to both the lawsuit and police records. She’d been there for roughly six hours and was pronounced dead at approximately 7:10 p.m. after EMS, State Police, and a medical examiner responded.

Ten years earlier, an insulin overdose left Bill with a number of disabilities, including cognitive/memory deficit, brain dysfunction, and a seizure disorder; as a result, she had a history of leaving the house for unexplained reasons, according to the suit. Security footage from the home showed Bill leaving the house and walking toward the car that day herself unbeknownst to the caretakers, according to the police report. It was the caretakers’ job, as outlined in the care agreement, to check on Bill frequently. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family alleges they weren’t properly trained on what those check-ins entailed.

For Bill’s care, Community Bridges contracted with Independent Services Network, which hired the caregivers. The care plan, created by the two organizations in collaboration with the Bill family, explicitly said, “She cannot be left alone and requires 24/7 supervision in the home with eyes-on in the community as her safety skills are minimal,” according to the suit.

The case was settled in 2023, with the defendants maintaining they weren’t negligent. The terms of the settlement are confidential and, according to Haines, the plaintiffs’ attorney, barred the parties from speaking about it. Neither Community Bridges nor Independent Services Network responded to the Bulletin’s requests for comment or an interview.

Christine Marie Bill was living in Andover at the time of her death. Although Bill’s family could not talk about her death due to a legal settlement, they did share this photo. (Courtesy of the Bill family)

“What was very clear,” Haines, who couldn’t comment on Bill’s case but did discuss the system at large, said, “is just the complete lack of oversight that there is in the system itself. Just a complete systemic breakdown. Everyone is checking boxes to try to comply with administrative regulations, but no one is doing anything substantive.”

The biggest part of this breakdown, she said, is the lack of change after tragedies to prevent future tragedies.

“Incidents are reported because they have to be reported,” she said. “But nothing is done to do any sort of root cause analysis or investigation and change to the system. … It really doesn’t matter how many incident reports you file if no one’s doing anything in response to them.”

Burned by scalding water

Malpractice reports from January 2023 to March 2025, obtained by the Bulletin through records requests, reveal that claims of abuse, neglect, and exploitation are common. While state officials said they couldn’t say which reports were substantiated upon further investigation, citing state statues, many involve reports of physical, verbal, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse.

One complainant reported that a resident was “kicked in the ribs” and had her “wrist broken by her aide.” Another said the caretaker “punched (the resident) in the eye and the jaw.” Another said the caretaker “grabbed her by the shirt pushed her and kicked her.” In another, “staff hit him in the face.”

Staff were having sexual relations with those in their care, others reported. Multiple others described staff sexually assaulting residents or not preventing residents from sexually assaulting one another.

Several claimed people who require 24-hour care and supervision for their disabilities were left unattended. There were reports of staff sleeping on the job, intoxication, and drug use. Some cited concerns about unsafe living quarters, including mold in the shower, exposed live wiring, lack of running water, roaches and rodents, and feces or urine on beds and furniture.

Raymond was the subject of one of the reports. Her family ultimately filed a lawsuit. In March 2023, Raymond’s caretaker — a registered nurse from Mississippi hired by travel nursing agency TLC Nursing — allegedly put her under scalding water in the shower at her Lyme care facility, resulting in second-degree burns, according to a malpractice lawsuit filed by the family.

The caregiver, seemingly oblivious to the damage Raymond suffered to her abdomen, legs, and genital area, saw redness on Raymond and allegedly proceeded to scrub the burned areas clean. The caretaker reportedly noted that skin peeled off during the scrubbing, but still didn’t realize she was scrubbing burn wounds, according to the lawsuit.

Three round burns, the size and shape of the showerhead, were discovered on Raymond by another caregiver, according to the suit. Raymond was subsequently taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where she was reportedly treated in the burn unit, and incurred $45,000 in medical costs, per the lawsuit.

The facility where Raymond lived was operated by the area agency PathWays of the River Valley. Like that of Houle and Bill, Raymond’s care was overseen by the state’s Bureau of Developmental Services and paid for through state and federal dollars.

The family’s lawsuit, filed in October 2024, named PathWays, TLC Nursing, and the nurse who reportedly burned her as defendants. A settlement reached in March bars the family from speaking about the case. PathWays didn’t respond to the Bulletin’s request for an interview or comment, though they were similarly barred from speaking after the settlement.

