Can I skip car inspections now? And other questions you might have about NH's new law.

Passenger vehicles will no longer be required to have annual safety inspections in New Hampshire next year. Here’s what you need to know about the new law.

Do I still need to get my car inspected in 2025?

Yes, the law goes into effect on Jan. 31, 2026, and, until then, safety inspections and inspection stickers are still required by law in New Hampshire. The penalty for driving without a valid inspection sticker is a $60 fine.

What’s changing in 2026?

After the law goes into effect, the state will no longer mandate annual inspections or issue stickers, according to the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles. It means that customers can choose to skip the annual inspection altogether or forgo safety repairs a mechanic may recommend, said Matthew Peck, owner of Green Light Auto Center in Swanzey.

What happens during an inspection?

Under current New Hampshire law, passenger vehicles are required to get inspected by a mechanic once a year. The inspection has two major components, Peck said: a physical check and emission standards. The safety inspection involves testing items such as headlights and taillights, tires, suspension and brakes. During that part, a mechanic places the vehicle on a lift to visually inspect its bottom for corrosion and other issues.

To read emission data, the mechanic hooks a reader to the vehicle’s onboard diagnostic system. If a vehicle fails some component of the inspection, the mechanic may suggest repairs. And when major systems are failing or a vehicle has significant corrosion, the mechanic may suggest replacing it.

So the new law means I can skip inspections, right?

Yes — but even though inspections would no longer be mandated, New Hampshire law still requires vehicles to be safe while on the road. Driving with an obvious defect, such as a broken windshield or lights, could result in a ticket or even a misdemeanor reckless driving offense, which could carry a hefty fine and jail time, according to the New Hampshire DMV.

Even without those penalties, annual inspections are the best way to head off minor mechanical or safety issues that could snowball into something serious if not addressed, Peck said.

“Everybody should be made aware that the safety of the vehicle is really important, and having a qualified mechanic look at it is really important,” he added.

What vehicles are included in the law?

The new law applies only to passenger vehicles, according to the New Hampshire DMV. Commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks still require annual inspections, per federal guidelines, a spokesperson for the agency said.

What does this all mean for vehicle registration?

The annual vehicle registration process will not change and people will still need to complete that process during their birthday month.

