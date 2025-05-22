© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Rye library calls off LGBTQ+ 'Allyship' event after backlash calling it 'ideological'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Karen Dandurant - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 22, 2025 at 9:51 AM EDT
Rye Public Library's trustees decided to call off, at least for now, an educational program on supporting the LGBTQ+ community. (Deb Cram photo)
Deb Cram / Portsmouth Herald
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Rye Public Library's trustees decided to call off, at least for now, an educational program on supporting the LGBTQ+ community. (Deb Cram photo)

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Rye Public Library trustees "postponed" an educational program on how to support the LGBTQ+ community following criticism from some community members, including the leader of the Rye Republican Town Committee.

"Practical Allyship 101," was to be presented May 29 at the library by NH Outright (formerly Seacoast Outright), a nonprofit organization with a mission to serve LGBTQIA+ youth, including protection against discrimination.

The Rye event was "postponed" in an announcement this week signed by JoAnn Hodgdon, chair of the library's board of trustees. It stated: "The Rye Public Library strives to maintain a neutral approach in its programming and does not advocate for any particular position or ideology."

Heidi Carrington Heath, executive director of NH Outright, said the organization is disappointed by the decision.

Continue reading at Seacoast Online.

NH News
Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
