Speech season: Who's addressing graduates at NH colleges this weekend?

New Hampshire’s in the midst of a busy graduation season. Several colleges and universities will confer degrees this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the commencement speakers lined up.

University of New Hampshire

Astronaut Scott “Kidd” Poteet, a 1996 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, will deliver remarks at that school’s graduation Saturday. Poteet is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Last year, he was aboard the SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission that came closer to the moon than any manned spacecraft has in more than 50 years.

UNH School of Law

Jake Sullivan, who served as national security advisor to former President Biden, will give the keynote address at UNH’s Franklin Pierce School of law Friday.

Sullivan is a senior fellow at UNH’s Carsey School. His wife, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, taught at the law school.

St. Anselm College

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Carlos Lozada will give the keynote address at St. Anselm College's graduation this Saturday.

Lozada is an opinion writer for the New York Times and formerly worked at the Washington Post.

