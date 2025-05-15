© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

Speech season: Who's addressing graduates at NH colleges this weekend?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 15, 2025 at 1:08 PM EDT
Dartmouth Class of 2020 held its commencement this past weekend in Hanover, N.H.
James M. Patterson
/
Valley News
A scene from the 2022 Dartmouth College commencement.

New Hampshire’s in the midst of a busy graduation season. Several colleges and universities will confer degrees this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the commencement speakers lined up.

University of New Hampshire

Astronaut Scott “Kidd” Poteet, a 1996 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, will deliver remarks at that school’s graduation Saturday. Poteet is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Last year, he was aboard the SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission that came closer to the moon than any manned spacecraft has in more than 50 years.

UNH School of Law

Jake Sullivan, who served as national security advisor to former President Biden, will give the keynote address at UNH’s Franklin Pierce School of law Friday.

Sullivan is a senior fellow at UNH’s Carsey School. His wife, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, taught at the law school.

St. Anselm College

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Carlos Lozada will give the keynote address at St. Anselm College's graduation this Saturday.

Lozada is an opinion writer for the New York Times and formerly worked at the Washington Post.
NH News
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.