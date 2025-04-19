Outside/In: Dark Magic Rabbit

A magician spins a black top hat to show their audience it’s empty. Then, with the wave of a wand and a few magic words, PRESTO: a snow white rabbit pokes its ears over the brim.

Compared to sawing a person in half, pulling a rabbit out of a hat is a joyful bit of magic that entertainers have been doing for more than 200 years. But after the applause dies down, one is left wondering: Where did the rabbit come from? And where did it go?

Today, in honor of the Easter Bunny (who doesn’t actually appear in this episode), we’re pulling a handful of rabbit stories out of our proverbial hat. But be warned: These are dark tales of disappearing pets, occult eugenicists, and animal sacrifice. The secrets behind some magic tricks are more shocking than others.

Featuring Nicole Cardoza, Gwyne Henke, Suzanne Loui, Sally Master, Ana DiMaria, Tanya Singer, and Meg Crane.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

1 of 2 — IMG_7021.jpg The Henke sisters doting on another rabbit (not Poppy). Courtesy Marina Henke. 2 of 2 — caroline.jpg Gwyne Henke's rabbit poetry. Courtesy of Marina Henke

1 of 2 — IMG_5853.jpg A photo album documenting Project Angora, its cover wrapped in angora rabbit fibers. The album was confiscated from the alpine villa of Heinrich Himmler, German Nazi leader and architect of the Holocaust. it is now stored at the Wisconsin Historical Society. Photo by Tanya Singer 2 of 2 — IMG_5780.jpg A photo album documenting Project Angora, its cover wrapped in angora rabbit fibers. The album was confiscated from the alpine villa of Heinrich Himmler, German Nazi leader and architect of the Holocaust. it is now stored at the Wisconsin Historical Society. Photo by Tanya Singer.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Check out this video of magician and storyteller Nicole Cardoza performing for a group in Chicago in 2024.

Tanya Singer reported on the history of Project Angora for Tablet . You can also learn more about Helena Weinrauch and her blue sweater here .

Read more about the history of pregnancy testing in this paper on Egyptian grain method, rabbit tests, and more , and in A Woman’s Right to Know by Jesse Olszynko-Gryn, available as a free ebook from MIT Press.

The story of Meg Crane’s Predictor test can also be found in the excellent Designing Motherhood , a book and exhibit on human reproduction through the lens of design.

Pagan Kennedy’s New York Times story , which prompted Meg Crane to start sharing her story — and Pagan’s follow-up , which does include Meg.

1 of 3 — IMG_1063.jpg Meg Crane in her apartment in Manhattan, holding a 1972 Predictor test. She’s standing in front of her own painting, a variation on Matisse. Photo by Justine Paradis. 2 of 3 — meg+crane+patent.jpg The patent for Meg Crane’s Predictor test. Organon agreed to a one dollar fee for the rights, but Meg never saw that money. Source: US Patents and Trademark Office 3 of 3 — IMG_1059.jpg A Predictor test manufactured for the Canadian market in 1972. Photo by Justine Paradis.

