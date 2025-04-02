10 things to do in NH this weekend: Exeter LitFest, Ducks & Donuts, Vintage Sale

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

3S Artspace

Lakes Region

Winter Hike: Lower Bridle Path via Fairway Mountain Trail and Turtleback Mtn Trail on Saturday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough ($5). More info .

Monadnock Region

MacDowell Downtown: A Conversation with Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron on Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture (free). More info .

North Country

Ducks & Donuts on Saturday, April 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Maine Visitors Center in Fryeburg, Maine, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info .

Seacoast

Molly Grace on Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth ($18-25). More info .

Exeter LitFest on Saturday, April 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Exeter Town Hall (free). More info .

Fill-A-Bag Vintage Sale Hosted by UNH Fashion Club x Capital Vintage on Sunday, April 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UNH Memorial Building in Durham ($30). More info .

Southern Tier

Gile Series: Red Baraat on Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord (free). More info

Upper Valley

“Beyond the Bouquet”: Storytime in the Galleries + Maker Drop-In on Saturday, April 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover (free). More info .

Hop Film Event: Animation Show of Shows on Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover ($12+). More info .