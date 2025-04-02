© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Exeter LitFest, Ducks & Donuts, Vintage Sale

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 2, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT
Red Baraat on stage during a performance
Capitol Center for the Arts
/
Courtesy
Red Baraat is performing at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage on Sunday.

See live music at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and the Lebanon Opera House this weekend.

Molly Grace is performing at 3S Artspace on Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m.
3S Artspace

Lakes Region

  • Winter Hike: Lower Bridle Path via Fairway Mountain Trail and Turtleback Mtn Trail on Saturday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough ($5). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • MacDowell Downtown: A Conversation with Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron on Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture (free). More info.

North Country

  • Ducks & Donuts on Saturday, April 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Maine Visitors Center in Fryeburg, Maine, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.

Seacoast

  • Molly Grace on Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth ($18-25). More info.
  • Exeter LitFest on Saturday, April 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Exeter Town Hall (free). More info.
  • Fill-A-Bag Vintage Sale Hosted by UNH Fashion Club x Capital Vintage on Sunday, April 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UNH Memorial Building in Durham ($30). More info.

Southern Tier

    • Gile Series: Red Baraat on Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord (free). More info

    Upper Valley

    • “Beyond the Bouquet”: Storytime in the Galleries + Maker Drop-In on Saturday, April 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover (free). More info.
    • Hop Film Event: Animation Show of Shows on Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover ($12+). More info.
    Zoey Knox
    Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
    See stories by Zoey Knox
