Hundreds gather for anti-Trump protest in Concord on International Women's Day

When Concord residents Mark Scura and Maureen Redmond-Scura ventured to Main Street for an afternoon coffee on Saturday, they happened upon hundreds of people rallying on Main Street.

More than an hour and a half later, the two were still there.

“Women’s rights are under threat, among many other people,” said Redmond-Scura. “We are trying to find every opportunity we can to demonstrate democracy and say, ‘This country is not represented honestly by people who are taking away the rights of others.’ ”

The rally, centered around International Women’s Day, blossomed into a catch-all for people concerned about the Trump administration, Elon Musk, transgender rights and other issues. It’s at least the fourth political demonstration in Concord in the past month, all of which have shared that same agenda.

Scura said he wakes in the middle of the night thinking about what “horrible thing” the Trump administration is going to do next.

“I’m worried about democracy,” he said.

Some people brought their kids. Samantha Southland, of New Boston, said she hadn’t planned to attend, but her 7-year-old daughter asked her a question that morning about how boys treat girls. So, she piled her 7- and 5-year-old into the car — the girls made their own signs.

Another parent, Kyle Savage, brought his daughter, who he pulled around the Capital Plaza in a wagon. He wanted to show her the “importance of protest, standing up for your rights.”

Loni Rowe drove over from Exeter.

“I’m not excited about what’s happening with Elon Musk and the government,” Rowe said, “violating the constitution and sort of eradicating the rights of the people who voted these individuals into office.”

Lining the streets with so many other people who share her feelings gave her hope.

“It’s great seeing people who care,” she said.

Also at the protest, around 2:30 p.m., one bystander was hit by a car. Law enforcement and an ambulance responded to the incident at the intersection of Main Street and Park Street, though a police officer said he wasn’t able to share details.

