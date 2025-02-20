White Mountain National Forest employees among federal staffing cuts

This story was originally produced by the Conway Daily Sun. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

U.S. Forest Service employees in the White Mountain National Forest are among the 3,400 recent hires in national forests throughout the country who are being terminated along with about 1,000 National Park Service workers under President Donald Trump’s push to cut federal spending, according to a report issued by the forest last Friday.

The 11 targeted staffers are all in their probationary employment periods, which includes anyone hired less than a year ago, according to a local White Mountain National Forest source who asked not to be identified.

“I know a lot of local workers are in shock right now,” the source said. “I think they are still processing it right now. It was sudden — no one had a plan.”

The source added: “During the probationary period you are not seen as a full-time employee until you hit that one-year mark. Or if you get a promotion, you serve another probationary period in that new post.

“One reason you can be let go is for poor performance — the letter received by the WMNF says the employees were being let go for performance issues. I can’t speak for everyone, but I know a lot of people who were fired never had a poor performance review. So, I think there probably are going to be a lot of lawsuits, across the country, questioning the legality of it.”

The source said the public may see fewer trash pickups and cutting back on restroom hours at popular spots like Diana’s Baths and Lower Falls.

“Or if you have a lot of blowdowns they may not be able to get to it,” the source said. “Some of the work maybe the AMC (Appalachian Mountain Club) could do, but I am not sure if our contracts with them will now be interrupted.”

The cuts represent about 10% of the Forest Service workforce and about 5% of National Park Service employees; however, it excludes firefighters, law enforcement and certain meteorologists, as well as 5,000 seasonal workers, from the cutbacks, according to Reuters.

The cuts are part of the controversial effort by the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce the size of government.

The source said probationary employees are GS 5s, paid between $18-$20 per hour.

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander told the Conway Daily Sun: “New Hampshire is home to thousands of federal employees who have proudly dedicated their careers to serving our state and our country, including those at the White Mountain National Forest who keep our public lands and forests safe and accessible for all to enjoy. Granite Staters are paying the price for President Trump’s latest moves to fire federal workers en masse, creating even more chaos and pain for hardworking families.”

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said: “These cuts have been made without any rhyme or reason and will do nothing to keep Granite Staters and visitors safe or protect the forest that drives our tourism economy. I urge the Trump administration to immediately put forth a process for rehiring these essential employees, so New Hampshire residents and visitors alike can continue to safely enjoy the many opportunities the forest provides for winter skiing, hiking, and more. Any affected employees navigating this difficult moment are encouraged to contact my office.”

A request for comment from the WMNF Supervisor’s Office in Campton was not received by press deadline.