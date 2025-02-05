AG says Dartmouth Health cooperating during vaccine requirement review

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says Dartmouth Health is cooperating with a review of its vaccination policies that may violate state law.

Last month, the Upper Valley-based health care provider reversed a policy that mandated any patients who receive kidney transplants have up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations. That policy conflicts with the New Hampshire Patient Bill of Rights, a state law that among other protections requires all patients to receive medical care regardless of their vaccination status.

During Wednesday’s Executive Council Meeting, Attorney General John Formella said the health care system is undertaking a detailed review of its other vaccination policies to ensure that they aren’t in additional violation of state law.

“They’ve been cooperative. They’re doing the work to make sure that none of those policies are in place,” Formella told councilors. He said he is expecting an update from Dartmouth Health by the end of the week.

Despite the health provider’s reversal of the kidney transplant requirement, Republicans on the council voted Wednesday to temporarily block an unrelated state contract with Dartmouth Health, pending the conclusion of the review.

“They need to come into compliance with the law or we really shouldn’t be funding them,” said Councilor David Wheeler.

Dartmouth Health now strongly recommends, but does not require, vaccination for kidney transplant recipients. In a statement issued last month, it said it bases its clinical policies on “proven scientific data” to support patients’ best outcomes, and decided to remove the vaccine requirement “after extensive review.”

