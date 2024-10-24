© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

EPA fines NH developer for violating lead paint rules

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:01 PM EDT
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency building. EPA photo courtesy.
EPA
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency building. EPA photo courtesy.

One of the largest property developers on New Hampshire’s Seacoast has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating lead paint rules.

Chinburg Management LLC and Washington Street Mill LLC are being fined $42,000 after a family with a young child living in their property was alerted by state health officials that the child’s blood had elevated levels of lead.

Inspectors found lead-based paint and hazards in the family’s home.

Exposure to lead can cause health issues, particularly for young people, and there is no level of exposure that is known to be without risk, according to the EPA.

Federal regulators say the company failed to disclose that lead-based paint was a hazard.

The building, located at Washington Street Mills in Dover, is a renovated mill building with 88 residential units.

The company will be required to provide records of lead paint hazards with leases moving forward, according to federal regulators.

Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
