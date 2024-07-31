© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!

Former NH youth detention center worker dies awaiting trial on sexual assault charges

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published July 31, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT
Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, NH. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, NH. Dan Tuohy photo.

A man charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy at New Hampshire's youth detention center decades ago has died while awaiting trial, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Gordon Thomas Searles, 68, died Sunday, said attorney Joseph Fricano. He said he did not know the cause of death and that his client had been looking forward to his day in court.

"I hope everyone on both sides can be at peace," he said.

Searles was one of 11 former state workers arrested after the state launched an unprecedented criminal investigation into the Sununu Youth Services Center 2019, though charges against one of the men were dropped earlier this year after he was found incompetent to stand trial.

Searles, who faced three charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving a teenage boy between October 1995 and July 1998, also was accused in dozens of lawsuits, most of which alleged physical assault. One lawsuit accused him of sitting on a teen's back while another staffer raped him, beating the boy multiple times per week and frequently choking him unconscious.

More than 1,100 former residents have sued the state since 2020 alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse spanning six decades. In the first case to go to trial, a jury awarded $38 million in May to David Meehan, who said he was beaten and raped hundreds of times. But the verdict remains in dispute as the state seeks to impose a $475,000 cap on damages.

The first criminal trial, which involves a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl a dozen times at a pretrial facility in Concord, is set to begin Aug. 26.

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News YDC
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
See stories by Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.