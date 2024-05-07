© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH residents have one year left to get their REAL ID

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published May 7, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT
New Hampshire public safety officials hold a press conference at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport discussing deadlines to obtain a REAL ID.

Representatives from the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles, the Transportation Security Administration and the Manchester-Boston regional airport kicked off a year-long campaign encouraging New Hampshire residents to obtain a REAL ID ahead of the start of national enforcement next year.

Starting on May 7, 2025, a REAL ID or compliant alternative form of identification will be required for all domestic air travel passengers above the age of 18 and to enter certain federal buildings.

REAL IDs have a gold star in the upper-right corner. In New Hampshire, upgrading a non-compliant ID to a REAL ID at a local DMV costs $3. It requires documentation that proves identity, a Social Security number, and proof of residency. To find more information and book an appointment, visit the DMV’s website.

Between now and May 2025, TSA officers will proactively provide non-compliant ID holders with information on how to obtain a REAL ID.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

“The 2005 REAL ID act was a coordinated effort by states and the federal government to inhibit terrorist ability to evade detection using fake or fraudulent obtained driver's licenses or identification,” Kieran Flynn, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Hampshire, said.

The enforcement date of the REAL ID Act has been pushed numerous times since it was first passed, most recently due to ongoing effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
