10 things to do in NH this weekend: Baby Animals at the Banke, spring hikes and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:05 PM EDT
A Squam Lakes Natural Science Center employee presents a bird wing during a Guided Discovery session with a school group.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
/
Courtesy
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center's trails open for the season on May 1.

The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is hosting New Hampshire Day on Saturday to celebrate their trails opening for the season.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Nashua Public Library is hosting a "Passport to El Salvador" program on Saturday.
Nashua Public Library
/
Courtesy

  • Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke through Sunday, May 5 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • NH Fiddle Ensemble on Friday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • MacDowell Downtown: Ana Armengod on Friday, May 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough. More info.
  • New Hampshire Day at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center on Saturday, May 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Holderness. More info.
  • Passport to El Salvador on Saturday, May 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nashua Public Library. More info.
  • Orchard Concert Series: Dacha and Sava Thurber on Saturday, May 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Orchard Chapel in Hampton Falls. More info.
  • Dinosaur Day at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire on Sunday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in Dover. More info.
  • Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

BONUS:

  • Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Manchester. More info.
