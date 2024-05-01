10 things to do in NH this weekend: Baby Animals at the Banke, spring hikes and more
The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is hosting New Hampshire Day on Saturday to celebrate their trails opening for the season.
- Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke through Sunday, May 5 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- NH Fiddle Ensemble on Friday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- MacDowell Downtown: Ana Armengod on Friday, May 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough. More info.
- Spring Beauties of Partridge Woods on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Partridge Woods in Nelson. More info.
- New Hampshire Day at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center on Saturday, May 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Holderness. More info.
- Passport to El Salvador on Saturday, May 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nashua Public Library. More info.
- City Center Ballet 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
- Orchard Concert Series: Dacha and Sava Thurber on Saturday, May 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Orchard Chapel in Hampton Falls. More info.
- Dinosaur Day at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire on Sunday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in Dover. More info.
- Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
BONUS:
- Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Manchester. More info.