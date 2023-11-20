© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

'Stand strong': NH Hospital staff, community members honor security guard killed in shooting

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published November 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST
Speakers at the vigil, including Gov. Chris Sununu, reflected on Bradley Haas' nearly 30-year career in law enforcement. He had earlier served as police chief in the city of Franklin.
Staff and community members of New Hampshire Hospital gathered at a vigil Monday evening to honor Bradley Haas, the security guard killed by a gunman at the hospital Friday.

On a cold, clear night, as bagpipes played in the distance, attendees reflected on the life and career of Haas, who previously served as police chief for the city of Franklin. Officials say Haas, 63, was killed by a gunman who entered the hospital lobby Friday afternoon. An on-duty state trooper immediately shot and killed the suspect, 33-year-old John Madore.

"It’s really moving to watch staff show up despite being present for this traumatic event and watching everyone still care for the patients and remember Officer Haas," said Casey Williams, who had resigned from her job at New Hampshire Hospital a day before the shooting. She says still feels like a part of the hospital's community.

Casey Williams had resigned from her job at the hospital, which treats patients with severe mental health conditions, a day before the shooting. She said she still feels part of the hospital's community.

“It’s really moving to watch staff continue to show up, despite being present for this traumatic event, and watching everyone still care for the patients and remember Officer Haas,” she said.

Staff with the National Alliance on Mental Illness were also on hand at the vigil, and urged support for people seeking treatment for mental health needs.

Katya Sullivan, an employee at New Hampshire Hospital, said it’s been a struggle since the shooting took place. But she offered advice for the broader public:

“Be there for everyone, just support everyone, stand strong,” Sullivan said.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice has not offered a motive for Friday’s shooting. They have described Madore as transient, with recent stints at a hotel on the Seacoast and in the Concord area.

According to court records released Monday, Madore was treated at New Hampshire Hospital while suffering from acute mental illness in 2016.
