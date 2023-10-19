A haunting in Newport? Paranormal investigators explore ghost stories at a New Hampshire opera house

Listen to the full story — including a few potential encounters with the unknown — using the player above.

The Newport Opera House could be considered a focal point of the town’s main street. Its clock tower rises above all the buildings, chiming every hour, until 10 p.m.

Long ago, this used to be the site of the town hall. It also once held a courthouse and jail cells in the basement. The old building burnt down in 1885, but it was soon rebuilt. And according to local lore, it might be haunted.

Members of the Upper Valley Paranormal Society recently set out to investigate — and their quest is at the heart of a new documentary set to premier at the opera house this weekend.

NHPR’s Olivia Richardson tagged along on one recent tour to see what they found.