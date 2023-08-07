Cool: A trip to the Polar Caves

This summer, NHPR is bringing you a series of cool stories to help you get through the hottest time of year.

A few weeks ago, All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa visited the Polar Caves in Rumney: a collection of tight caves, nestled in the side of a mountain, with a boardwalk snaking through. Underneath the massive boulders, ice can last well into the summer.

And, if you look closely at the mouths of the caves where the cool air meets the warmth of the sun, you can even see a cloud of "Polar Breath."