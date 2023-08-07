© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Series: Stories to help you keep 'cool' this summer
This summer, NHPR is bringing you a series of stories to help you stay cool during the hottest time of the year.

Cool: A trip to the Polar Caves

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
A blue sign with a white arrow directs people toward the Polar Caves.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
After passing through an entry way with deer and ducks, a sign points attendees toward the Polar Caves.

This summer, NHPR is bringing you a series of cool stories to help you get through the hottest time of year.

A few weeks ago, All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa visited the Polar Caves in Rumney: a collection of tight caves, nestled in the side of a mountain, with a boardwalk snaking through. Underneath the massive boulders, ice can last well into the summer.

And, if you look closely at the mouths of the caves where the cool air meets the warmth of the sun, you can even see a cloud of "Polar Breath."

Alex Templar descends into one of the Polar Caves.
1 of 4  — Polar Caves descent.jpg
Alex Templar descends into one of the Polar Caves.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
Polar Caves manager and marketing coordinator Alex and Rachel Templar sit in an oversized lawn chair.
2 of 4  — Polar Caves Alex and Rachel Templar.jpg
Alex and Rachel Templar keep the Polar Caves running.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa points a microphone toward a sculpture of two polar bears on top of a sign labeled "Polar Caves Park."
3 of 4  — Polar Caves entry sign with Julia.jpg
All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa tried to interview a few of the bears at the Polar Caves.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
A woman crouches down to squeeze through the entrance of one of the Polar Caves, labeled the "Needle's Eye."
4 of 4  — Polar Caves Needles Eye.jpg
Entering the "Needle's Eye" at the Polar Caves requires crouching for most.
Zoey Knox / NHPR

Tags
NH News rumney
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at NHPR. She joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing ATC after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa

