10 things to do in NH this weekend: Littleton Friday Arts, Pittsfield hot air balloons, plus
The 41st Suncook Valley Hot Air Balloon Rally lifts off from Pittsfield this weekend.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- First Meeting of The Harris Center’s Rock Hound Club For Families on Friday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- Littleton First Friday Arts on Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Littleton. More info.
- CLUB 3S: Hip-Hop Hooray - 50 Years of Hip-Hop on Friday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- 41st Suncook Valley Hot Air Balloon Rally from Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at Drake Field in Pittsfield. More info.
- Ugotta Regatta on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Corcoran Pond in Waterville Valley. More info.
- Cochecho Arts Festival: Creative Arts Showcase & Family Movie Night on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Henry Law Park in Dover. Creative Arts Showcase from noon to 4 p.m., Family Movie Night at dusk. More info.
- One Ocean Film Tour 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Jazz in the Streets 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in Portsmouth. More info.
- Caterpillar Lab Family Weekend on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.
- Community Nature Program: Rocky Shore Pool Tiding on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
BONUS:
- 90th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair from Saturday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. More info.