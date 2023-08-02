10 things to do in NH this weekend: Littleton Friday Arts, Pittsfield hot air balloons, plus

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Geoff Forester/GEOFF FORESTER/ Monitor staff - via Granite States News Collaborative / Concord Monitor Linda Rackley looks up as Joe Caputo fills his ballon at the 33rd Suncook Valley Rotary Club Hot Air Balloon Rally.

First Meeting of The Harris Center’s Rock Hound Club For Families on Friday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info .

on Friday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. . Littleton First Friday Arts on Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Littleton. More info .

on Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Littleton. . CLUB 3S: Hip-Hop Hooray - 50 Years of Hip-Hop on Friday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info .

on Friday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. . 41st Suncook Valley Hot Air Balloon Rally from Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at Drake Field in Pittsfield. More info.

from Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at Drake Field in Pittsfield. More info. Ugotta Regatta on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Corcoran Pond in Waterville Valley. More info .

on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Corcoran Pond in Waterville Valley. . Cochecho Arts Festival: Creative Arts Showcase & Family Movie Night on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Henry Law Park in Dover. Creative Arts Showcase from noon to 4 p.m., Family Movie Night at dusk. More info .

on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Henry Law Park in Dover. Creative Arts Showcase from noon to 4 p.m., Family Movie Night at dusk. . One Ocean Film Tour 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info .

on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. . Jazz in the Streets 2023 on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in Portsmouth. More info .

on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in Portsmouth. . Caterpillar Lab Family Weekend on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info .

on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. . Community Nature Program: Rocky Shore Pool Tiding on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info .

