10 things to do in NH this weekend: MacDowell Medal Day, 'Barbenheimer' and more
- Concerts from the Patio: Whiskey Horse on Friday, July 21 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire (21+). More info.
See more: Dover Community Band Thursday night performances
- Loading Dock Concert Series - Wildflower on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- The Seacoast Repertory Theatre presents “HAIR” from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, August 27 at The Seacoast Rep in Portsmouth. More info
- Guided Squam History And Plant Tour on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
- Who Lives Here? Walk on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
See also: MWV Area Butterfly Count
- Storytime & Craft: “Inside Cat” by Brendan Wenzel on Saturday, July 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bookery Manchester. More info.
- Sankofa Guided Tour: Port of Entry on Saturday, July 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
- Phoebe Hunt on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. at the Colonial Performing Arts Center in Keene. More info.
- MacDowell Medal Day on Sunday, July 23 from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MacDowell in Peterborough. More info.
See also: Special Screening: Celebrating Alanis Obomsawin
- See “Barbenheimer”: The new “Barbie” movie and “Oppenheimer” both open on Thursday, July 21. Check screening times at a local movie theater near you.
BONUS:
- Capital City Pride: Coming Out Stories / Queeraoke on Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. at Teatotaller, Pride After Party & Mini-Ball on Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.