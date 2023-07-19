© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: MacDowell Medal Day, 'Barbenheimer' and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
Members of the public gathered for 2016’s MacDowell Medal Day.
Dan Millbauer photo
/
MacDowell
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Visitors in 3S Artspace's gallery on July 6, 2021.
Samantha Coetzee
/
NHPR
  • Concerts from the Patio: Whiskey Horse on Friday, July 21 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire (21+). More info.
    See more: Dover Community Band Thursday night performances
  • Loading Dock Concert Series - Wildflower on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • The Seacoast Repertory Theatre presents “HAIR” from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, August 27 at The Seacoast Rep in Portsmouth. More info
  • Guided Squam History And Plant Tour on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • Who Lives Here? Walk on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
    See also: MWV Area Butterfly Count
  • Storytime & Craft: “Inside Cat” by Brendan Wenzel on Saturday, July 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bookery Manchester. More info.
  • Sankofa Guided Tour: Port of Entry on Saturday, July 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Phoebe Hunt on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. at the Colonial Performing Arts Center in Keene. More info.
  • MacDowell Medal Day on Sunday, July 23 from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MacDowell in Peterborough. More info.
    See also: Special Screening: Celebrating Alanis Obomsawin
  • See “Barbenheimer”: The new “Barbie” movie and “Oppenheimer” both open on Thursday, July 21. Check screening times at a local movie theater near you.

BONUS:

  • Capital City Pride: Coming Out Stories / Queeraoke on Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. at Teatotaller, Pride After Party & Mini-Ball on Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

