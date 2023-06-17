Outside/In: The search for a sustainable wardrobe
When it comes to the environment, are natural fabrics better than synthetics? The answer might surprise you.
It’s the latest installment of This, That, Or The Other Thing, a series about the decisions we make to build a more sustainable world and make a difference in our communities.
In this episode we compare the carbon footprints of polyester and cotton, we ask the experts whether our water-proof clothes are killing us, and for those of us who find this all too overwhelming, we talk about the No. 1 thing you can do to make more sustainable clothing choices.
FURTHER READING
Lucky Sweater is an app for trading clothes, and they’ve also got an “approved brand” list of companies that make more high-quality garments and provide livable wages across the supply chain.
There’s lots of other buy/sell/trade sites online, like noihsafbazaar.com and Sell Trade Slow Fashion on Instagram. You can also use gem.app to search many resale sites at once, but you’re also likely to find local groups near you by simply searching for clothes swaps, Buy Nothing, or buy/sell/trade on Facebook and Google.
If you’re looking for slow fashion brands, some companies take preorders and only manufacture the amount ordered, reducing waste from unsold clothing.Elizabeth Suzann andGustin are examples of this model.
Here are other actions you can take for a safer and more sustainable wardrobe:
- Look for third-party certifications, like GOTS 7.0, OEKO-TEX (specifically Made in Green, Standard 100, or Leather Standard), Bluesign, ZDHC, and Cradle to Cradle Certified.
- Consider brands that source from countries with cleaner energy grids. According to the Amplifying Misinformation report, the average factory in Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, and Cambodia will have a greenhouse gas impact about 20% lower than brands sourcing from India, Indonesia, and China. And brands sourcing from the average factory in Pakistan, Italy, and Portugal will have an impact that’s 50-60% lower.
- Learn more about The Fashion Act and, if you’re a resident of New York, contact your assembly members and senators about it.
- Check out the best devices (according to recent research) for filtering microplastics from your laundry before they get into the oceans — including the Guppyfriend washing bag, and the XFiltra filter that manufacturers can add to machines.