Outside/In: The search for a sustainable wardrobe

When it comes to the environment, are natural fabrics better than synthetics? The answer might surprise you.

It’s the latest installment of This, That, Or The Other Thing, a series about the decisions we make to build a more sustainable world and make a difference in our communities.

In this episode we compare the carbon footprints of polyester and cotton, we ask the experts whether our water-proof clothes are killing us, and for those of us who find this all too overwhelming, we talk about the No. 1 thing you can do to make more sustainable clothing choices.

Taylor Quimby / Shoppers (swappers?) at the Bed Stuye Clothing Swap in New York City, New York.

FURTHER READING

Lucky Sweater is an app for trading clothes, and they’ve also got an “approved brand” list of companies that make more high-quality garments and provide livable wages across the supply chain.

There’s lots of other buy/sell/trade sites online, like noihsafbazaar.com and Sell Trade Slow Fashion on Instagram. You can also use gem.app to search many resale sites at once, but you’re also likely to find local groups near you by simply searching for clothes swaps, Buy Nothing, or buy/sell/trade on Facebook and Google.

If you’re looking for slow fashion brands, some companies take preorders and only manufacture the amount ordered, reducing waste from unsold clothing. Elizabeth Suzann and Gustin are examples of this model.

Here are other actions you can take for a safer and more sustainable wardrobe:

