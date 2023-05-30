© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and you could win a trip to Portugal!
NH News

NH legislators weigh in on proposed debt relief bill

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published May 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are reacting to the recent deal that would raise the U.S. debt ceiling and potentially prevent a national default.

After President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy proposed a bill over the weekend that raises the debt ceiling, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen released a statement supporting the deal.

“I am particularly relieved for New Hampshire’s working families and small businesses, who often rely on benefits and resources that would have been delayed or even cut off,” Shaheen said.

Other legislators echoed Shaheen’s sentiments. Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan said, if the nation defaulted on its debt, it would cause businesses to close and deplete retirement accounts.

In a press release, Democratic Congresswoman Anne Kuster said the bill called for compromise from both Democrats and Republicans.

“Despite a divided government, President Biden has achieved a bipartisan agreement that will save our country from default until 2025 and protect our nation from economic collapse, while also preventing cuts to key programs that millions of Americans rely upon,” Kuster said.

The proposed bill would add new work requirements for food stamp recipients. People aged 50 to 54 receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits would have to work 80 hours per month. The work requirement already applied to able-bodied adults younger than 50 who did not have children.

Currently there are roughly 40,400 people using SNAP benefits, though a media representative of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said it is too soon to tell how many people will be affected if the bill passes.

NH News
Olivia Richardson
Olivia joins us from WLVR/Lehigh Valley Public Media, where she covered the Easton area in eastern Pennsylvania. She has also reported for WUWM in Milwaukee and WBEZ in Chicago.
See stories by Olivia Richardson

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.