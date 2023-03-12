© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local independent public radio station today with a sustaining gift!
NH News

Rally-goers mark International Women's Day in downtown Manchester

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published March 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
PXL_20230311_184130977.jpg
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
A small crowd gathered at Veterans Park in Manchester Saturday to draw attention to women's issues for International Women's Day, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Roughly 30 people gathered at Veterans Park in Manchester Saturday to mark International Women’s Day.

Organizers and attendees shared speeches about trans rights, advocating for incarcerated women and connecting worker’s rights to women’s rights.

Organizer Joy Robertson said the rally this year is different because there’s been a consciousness shift during the pandemic.

“Even in a state like New Hampshire, where often time its cold and people don’t come out, we want to hit the streets and highlight the organizations in this state that are doing work for the people and to unite the struggle of women and gender-oppressed people so they can start to see that all our struggles are one,” Robertson said.

Heather Stockwell is a healthcare campaign organizer at Rights and Democracy. She says she spends a lot of time talking to people about their healthcare experiences and thought it was important to show up to rally for women’s health issues.

“It’s more than just abortion for me, because I see a lot of women not being believed, being told they’re hysterical and not getting the access to the healthcare they need because they’re not taken seriously,” Stockwell said.

Stockwell said events like the weekend's gathering helps focus attention on the reality of what women face.

NH News
Olivia Richardson
Olivia joins us from WLVR/Lehigh Valley Public Media, where she covered the Easton area in eastern Pennsylvania. She has also reported for WUWM in Milwaukee and WBEZ in Chicago.
See stories by Olivia Richardson

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.