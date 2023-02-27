NH Dominican community celebrates its independence day

The Dominican Republic celebrates 179 years of independence on Feb. 27, and around 25 members of that community gathered Monday to raise their flag at Manchester's City Hall. On the cold but sunny afternoon, attendees wore red, blue, and white, their national colors.

The celebration started with the anthem played on the violin by two kids with Dominican roots. The children, who live in Kansas City, had sent their recording along, hoping the community in New Hampshire appreciated their love for their parent’s country.

Mayor Joyce Craig read a resolution. Before her speech, she said individuals from the Dominican Republic add so much to the city as business leaders who pursue the American dream.

Letters from Sen. Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas also acknowledged this community work and culture.

Gov. Chris Sununu also sent a proclamation highlighting Dominicans’ contributions to the state. Members of the Dominican consulate were present, giving speeches in Spanish.

“The number of attendants has been growing through the years,” said event organizer Rafael Calderon. Some attendees say he has been working hard over the past few years to connect people to their country.

Calderon says Dominicans are coming together, but there is still much to do for his people.

“We need a Dominican Center where they can get help and meet others,” he said.

A lot of people came during their lunch hour, including Sonia Garcia, who was wearing a hat from her favorite baseball team from back home. She said felt blessed to sing her national anthem as she did at school.

“Wearing my flag colors means a lot on such a special day,” she said.

Paola Feliz, wore a red hat with the Dominican coat of arms. She said the island means to her “love, tourism, freedom, and beautiful beaches.” She misses her home country but finds a bridge to what she left behind in food and music.

Calderon remembered independence day traditions from his country. He says the carnival celebrations that accompany independence day last a month on the island, and Diablos Cojuelos is the main attraction.

“People dress up like devils. They take a goat’s bladder, inflate it, it becomes a balloon, and people hit each other with that,” he said. “I miss that. I can’t have that here, we are in a different culture, but if we can have this for even an hour here, it's worth it.”

