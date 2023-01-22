© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Another winter storm is on its way to New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST
Concord NH street in winter. NHPR photo.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Concord blanketed in snow after last week's storm.

New Hampshire safety officials are urging residents to use caution ahead of another round of winter weather, on the heels of last week's storm.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued winter storm warnings or advisories for much of New Hampshire from Sunday into Monday.

"Significant impacts to the Monday morning commute are expected and may linger through [the] Monday evening commute," according to the National Weather Service.

With snow leftover from last week's storm and power outages possible, state safety officials are also urging people to keep vents clear and to use generators safely.

“If you do get a lot of snow, be sure to shovel it away from any vents, and if you lose power, never run a generator inside or right next to a home," State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a weekend press release. "You want to make sure a generator is outside, and at least 10 feet away from windows, doors, and vents.”

More winter storm safety tips can be found here.

A coastal storm impacts the area tonight through Monday.  Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued.  Southward trend in track brings accumulating snow further south. Significant impacts to the Monday morning commute are expected and may linger through Monday evening commute as system exits.  Rain/snow line more likely to remain along the coast and in SE New Hampshire with all-snow to its north.  Minor coastal flooding again possible during the Monday morning high tide.  Gusty northwest winds 30-40 mph Monday into Monday night combined with sticky snow on limbs may lead to power outages.
National Weather Service
/
Weather Story for New Hampshire and Western Maine

NHPR Staff
