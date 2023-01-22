Another winter storm is on its way to New Hampshire

New Hampshire safety officials are urging residents to use caution ahead of another round of winter weather, on the heels of last week's storm.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued winter storm warnings or advisories for much of New Hampshire from Sunday into Monday.

"Significant impacts to the Monday morning commute are expected and may linger through [the] Monday evening commute," according to the National Weather Service.

With snow leftover from last week's storm and power outages possible, state safety officials are also urging people to keep vents clear and to use generators safely.

“If you do get a lot of snow, be sure to shovel it away from any vents, and if you lose power, never run a generator inside or right next to a home," State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a weekend press release. "You want to make sure a generator is outside, and at least 10 feet away from windows, doors, and vents.”

More winter storm safety tips can be found here.