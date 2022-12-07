© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a year-end gift today for 2 chances to win a trip to Aruba!
NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Stargazing Over Squam, Holiday Pops and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST
The Capital Jazz Orchestra wears Santa hats onstage during a Holiday Pops concert performance.
Rick Bouthiette
/
Capital Jazz Orchestra via Facebook
The Capital Jazz Orchestra's annual Holiday Pops concert returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord on Sunday.

Get into the swing of the holiday season with the Capital Jazz Orchestra's annual Holiday Pops concert in Concord on Sunday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

JooYoung Choi's artist photo depicts her and a group of colorful cartoon and puppet figures and a sparkly purple heart drawn around them.
JooYoung Choi
/
currier.org
JoonYoung Choi is giving an art talk at The Currier Museum of Art in conjunction with the "State of the Art 2020: Locate" exhibition.

  • Port Lucy: A Hear Her Music Series — Frances Forever w/ Paper Lady on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: Burly Girlies w/ Jesse Taylor Band at The Loading Dock in Littleton
  • Santa's Magic Mushroom on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Guided Exploration: Forests of Grey Rocks on Friday, Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Grey Rocks Conservation Area in Hebron. More info.
  • Stargazing Over Squam on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra: "Christmas with the Crooners" on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, and on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.
  • N.H. Gay Men’s Chorus: “Suddenly Silver Bells” on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • ARTalk with JooYoung Choi on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Capital Jazz Orchestra - Holiday Pops on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Elf The Musical through Friday, Dec. 16 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Celebrating The Season with Cultural Traditions Exhibit & Workshops through Friday, Dec. 23 at the Seacoast African American Cultural Center in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNH NewsNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.