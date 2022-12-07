10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Stargazing Over Squam, Holiday Pops and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

JooYoung Choi / currier.org JoonYoung Choi is giving an art talk at The Currier Museum of Art in conjunction with the "State of the Art 2020: Locate" exhibition.