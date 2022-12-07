10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Stargazing Over Squam, Holiday Pops and more
Get into the swing of the holiday season with the Capital Jazz Orchestra's annual Holiday Pops concert in Concord on Sunday.
- Port Lucy: A Hear Her Music Series — Frances Forever w/ Paper Lady on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: Burly Girlies w/ Jesse Taylor Band at The Loading Dock in Littleton
- Santa's Magic Mushroom on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Guided Exploration: Forests of Grey Rocks on Friday, Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Grey Rocks Conservation Area in Hebron. More info.
- Stargazing Over Squam on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
- Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra: "Christmas with the Crooners" on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, and on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.
- N.H. Gay Men’s Chorus: “Suddenly Silver Bells” on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- ARTalk with JooYoung Choi on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Capital Jazz Orchestra - Holiday Pops on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Elf The Musical through Friday, Dec. 16 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Celebrating The Season with Cultural Traditions Exhibit & Workshops through Friday, Dec. 23 at the Seacoast African American Cultural Center in Portsmouth. More info.