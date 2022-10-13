Catholic Medical Center hires outside firm to review its handling of a former cardiac surgeon

Catholic Medical Center has hired an outside law firm with experience in the healthcare industry to review its cardiac surgery unit, following a Boston Globe Spotlight investigation that raised concerns about a former CMC surgeon with one of the country’s worst malpractice records.

CMC announced Thursday that Pennsylvania-based firm Horty, Springer & Mattern will conduct an independent look at the hospital’s credentialing practices and how leadership responded to employee concerns about Dr. Yvon Baribeau.

Reporting from the Globe found that Baribeau, who is now retired, was named in 21 medical malpractice settlements, including 14 settlements that involved a patient fatality, the most of any physician in the country. According to the Globe’s investigation, some colleagues raised concerns about Baribeau’s performance, but those fears were largely ignored as CMC continued to market its cardiac unit and Barbieau’s experience.

Listen to an interview with one of the reporters who worked on this investigation.

CMC has disputed the investigation and its characterization of how the hospital handled of Baribeau.

“This review will help us understand what could have been done better in the past but, most importantly, it helps us chart a future based on industry-leading best practices,” said Tim Riley, the hospital’s board of trustees chairman.

State lawmakers are also reviewing how New Hampshire’s medical board tracks and discloses malpractice cases involving New Hampshire doctors. Despite Baribeau’s record of malpractice suits, there was no public information available to potential patients regarding his previous conduct.