NH News

Marine from N.H. among 5 killed in aircraft crash

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press,
NHPR Staff
Published June 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio
3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
/
U.S. Marine Corps
Capt. Nicholas Losapio has been identified as one of five Marines killed in the June 8 aircraft crash. According to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, "All five Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364." The crash is still under investigation.

A U.S. Marine Corps captain from New Hampshire was killed during a recent training exercise in the California desert.

Capt. Nicholas Losapio of New Hampshire, a 31-year-old pilot, has been identified as one of five people who died when a MV-22B Osprey aircraft crashed on June 8. Another pilot and three tiltrotor crew chiefs were also killed. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Seacoast Online reports Losapio grew up in Kensington and was a 2009 graduate of Exeter High School.

In a statement on the town website, Kensington officials expressed "their deepest condolences to [Losapio's] family on their tragic loss."

NH News
Associated Press
NHPR Staff
