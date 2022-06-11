Marine from N.H. among 5 killed in aircraft crash

A U.S. Marine Corps captain from New Hampshire was killed during a recent training exercise in the California desert.

Capt. Nicholas Losapio of New Hampshire, a 31-year-old pilot, has been identified as one of five people who died when a MV-22B Osprey aircraft crashed on June 8. Another pilot and three tiltrotor crew chiefs were also killed. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Seacoast Online reports Losapio grew up in Kensington and was a 2009 graduate of Exeter High School.

In a statement on the town website, Kensington officials expressed "their deepest condolences to [Losapio's] family on their tragic loss."

