Multi-alarm fire damages hotel in North Conway, N.H.

Three people were injured in a windswept fire that ripped through a landmark New Hampshire hotel Saturday afternoon.

Two were firefighters who were battling the blaze at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

There were no reports of any guests who were unaccounted for, according to officials.

Guests could be seen fleeing the hotel with some jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies and then to the ground to escape the flames and smoke.

Investigators have not said what might have caused the fire.

