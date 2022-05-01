© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NPR and NHPR with a donation today
NH News

Multi-alarm fire damages hotel in North Conway, N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
North Conway Fire, April 30, 2022
Alana Persson
/
Fire and smoke pour from the third floor of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort on White Mountain Hwy in North Conway on Saturday.

Three people were injured in a windswept fire that ripped through a landmark New Hampshire hotel Saturday afternoon.

Two were firefighters who were battling the blaze at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

There were no reports of any guests who were unaccounted for, according to officials.

Guests could be seen fleeing the hotel with some jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies and then to the ground to escape the flames and smoke.

Investigators have not said what might have caused the fire.

NH News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.