© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NPR and NHPR with a donation today
NH News

Epping man charged with lying to police about N.H. youth center abuse

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT
Youth Services Center
Courtesy
/
Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An Epping man has been accused of lying to police investigating abuse at New Hampshire's youth detention center.

The attorney general's office says the 24-year-old man was charged Tuesday with making a false report to law enforcement for claiming someone tried to sexually assault him.

A phone number for the man could not be located Wednesday, and it was unclear whether he has an attorney.

The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and 11 former workers were arrested last April.

Tags

NH News Sununu Youth Services Center
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.