Epping man charged with lying to police about N.H. youth center abuse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An Epping man has been accused of lying to police investigating abuse at New Hampshire's youth detention center.

The attorney general's office says the 24-year-old man was charged Tuesday with making a false report to law enforcement for claiming someone tried to sexually assault him.

A phone number for the man could not be located Wednesday, and it was unclear whether he has an attorney.

The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and 11 former workers were arrested last April.