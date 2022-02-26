N.H. Governor orders removal of Russian liquor from state-run outlets

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's governor has ordered state-run liquor and wine outlets to remove all Russian liquor from their shelves in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Saturday directing all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets to remove Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits until further notice.

"New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom," he said on Twitter.

Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine's

(AP) The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies. But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They're pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

"I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,'' said Bob Quay, owner of Bob's Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.''